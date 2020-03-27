



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 158 active cases.

Of those patients, 25 have been or are hospitalized.

The death toll remains at two. Both of those patients were adults.

ACHD will continue to update you through the https://t.co/rtErjhSYSG), Allegheny Alerts (visit https://t.co/pxfJAplJGq to subscribe), and the ACHD’s Facebook (@alleghenycountyhealth) and Twitter (@healthallegheny). — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 27, 2020

The Health Department says they are continuing to do contact tracing for the cases that have tested positive, and instructing those people to the appropriate actions, like self-quarantining.

The majority of cases in the county have been diagnosed in people ages 25-49. The next grouping is people ages 50-64.

Here is the county’s chart:

The Allegheny County Health Department has said based on what’s happening in other states and countries, the number of cases is expected to continue increasing as testing increases.

They said about 10 percent of tests are coming back positive, which is a number the state Department of Health has also reported.

Local health officials continue to urge all other county residents to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order issued earlier this week for the hardest-hit counties, including Allegheny.

