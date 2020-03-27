PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Allegheny County Jail employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee doesn’t provide direct care to inmates and hasn’t been at work since last week, the county says.
Allegheny County says there are no COVID-19 cases between employees with direct contact or inmates.
In a news release, they county says: “The jail continues to follow the guidance provided by the Allegheny County Health Department as it relates to the safety of employees and inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact tracing has been completed and impacted colleagues of the employee are being contacted with instructions for self-quarantine.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Extends Statewide School Closures Another 2 Weeks
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh Area: Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Washington Co., Western Pa.’s First
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Two Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In City Of Pittsburgh
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: State’s First Coronavirus-Related Death Confirmed
- Coronavirus In Beaver County: Shell To Temporarily Shut Down Construction At Cracker Plant
- Coronavirus Closures And Changes: Attractions, Businesses, And Events Canceled Or Closed In Pittsburgh, Across Western Pa.
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Area Restaurants Offering Takeout And Delivery Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
- More Coronavirus News
The Allegheny County Jail is also releasing inmates, with nearly 500 people out of jail because of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to our media partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 485 inmates were granted early release.
Many are at “high health risks” and are referred to as “non-violent” offenders.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.