



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Allegheny County Jail employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee doesn’t provide direct care to inmates and hasn’t been at work since last week, the county says.

Allegheny County says there are no COVID-19 cases between employees with direct contact or inmates.

In a news release, they county says: “The jail continues to follow the guidance provided by the Allegheny County Health Department as it relates to the safety of employees and inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact tracing has been completed and impacted colleagues of the employee are being contacted with instructions for self-quarantine.”

The Allegheny County Jail is also releasing inmates, with nearly 500 people out of jail because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to our media partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 485 inmates were granted early release.

Many are at “high health risks” and are referred to as “non-violent” offenders.

