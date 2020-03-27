PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For 20 years, Bob Allen has been covering news all over southwestern Pennsylvania.
Since January 2000, he’s been on the scene of countless big stories.
Congrats @boballenkdka on your long tenure @KDKA I wish you a wonderful retirement and hope we can toast your career IN PERSON sometime soon 👍🙏🏻🍷🍷 https://t.co/xo0T8X5z9v
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) March 28, 2020
He has covered everything from weather to championship celebrations and feature stories
Allen spent 40-plus years in broadcasting, with half coming as a reporter in his hometown.
Congrats on an outstanding career, Bob. We’ll miss you. Enjoy! https://t.co/fW2HDjzSLu
— Ken Rice (@kenricekdka) March 28, 2020
“This is much more than a retirement,” Allen said. “It’s a celebration, a fulfillment of a dream. It was such an honor and a pleasure to work at KDKA.”
“My mother and I were watching TV, I was in my 20s, and she looked at a guy on KDKA and told me you can do that. Well that started the wheels turning and here I am now, many, many years later,” Allen said.
FAREWELL TO AN ICON 🎉 Today was @boballenkdka last day at KDKA. I am grateful to have grown up watching him, honored to have interned under him, and privileged to have worked beside him. Congratulations on your retirement, Bob. You will forever be known as one of “The Greats.” pic.twitter.com/Fl42kSAJKT
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) March 28, 2020
Allen said one of his proudest accomplishments was winning awards with photographer Rob Hopson.
