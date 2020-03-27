BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,218
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Bob Allen
Filed Under:Bob Allen, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For 20 years, Bob Allen has been covering news all over southwestern Pennsylvania.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Since January 2000, he’s been on the scene of countless big stories.

He has covered everything from weather to championship celebrations and feature stories

Allen spent 40-plus years in broadcasting, with half coming as a reporter in his hometown.

“This is much more than a retirement,” Allen said. “It’s a celebration, a fulfillment of a dream. It was such an honor and a pleasure to work at KDKA.”

“My mother and I were watching TV, I was in my 20s, and she looked at a guy on KDKA and told me you can do that. Well that started the wheels turning and here I am now, many, many years later,” Allen said.

Allen said one of his proudest accomplishments was winning awards with photographer Rob Hopson.

https://twitter.com/MeghanKDKA/status/1243674736409837571

Comments