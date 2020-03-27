BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Says Statewide Total Now Tops More Than 1,600
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom


UNITED KINGDOM (CBS NEWS) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the first world leader to test positive for coronavirus.

He confirmed on Twitter on Friday morning that he had begun experiencing mild symptoms and is currently self-quarantining.

For more on this story, head to CBS News.

Comments