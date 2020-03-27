Comments
UNITED KINGDOM (CBS NEWS) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the first world leader to test positive for coronavirus.
He confirmed on Twitter on Friday morning that he had begun experiencing mild symptoms and is currently self-quarantining.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
