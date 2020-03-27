



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Central Outreach Wellness Center has administrated 1,161 tests for coronavirus and 797 of those tests have been completed.

Of those 797 tests, 56 of them have returned as a positive case or 7%.

40 of those positive cases are residents of Allegheny County, specifically 28 of those 40 are Pittsburgh residents.

They are still awaiting the results of 364 tests.



These tests have occurred at their locations on the North Shore and in Aliquippa as well as their mobile testing facility in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

Positive cases have been also found in residents of Beaver County, Greene County, Lawrence County, Washington County, and Westmoreland County.

Central Outreach Wellness Center has also tested one person from Brooklyn, New York and another from Cleveland, Ohio.

There are currently 133 positive cases of Coronavirus in Allegheny County and a total of 1,687 in Pennsylvania.

