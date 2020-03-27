



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has announced a new online tool that will be available on its website to provide essential workers with child care.

The website is designed to connect essential workers that have been granted a waiver by the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning to continue serving those that are still working during the coronavirus outbreak.

“While many Pennsylvanians are responsibly heeding guidance from the Department of Health to stay home, there are still many thousands of essential workers whose jobs require that they go out into the world and do work that makes it possible for the rest of us to stay safe and healthy. For many of these workers, safe and stable child care is an essential need,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller.

The full list of child care providers can be found on the DHS website.

On March 16, Governor Wolf recommended that all licensed child care centers and group child care homes operating outside of a residence to temporarily close starting Tuesday, March 17.

However, that order changed to a mandated order consistent with the decision to order all non-life-sustaining businesses close.