PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield makes his recipe for Avocado Toast in the PTL Kitchen!

David’s Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices of Rye Toast (or Sourdough or Wheat)
  • 1 Avocado
  • 1 Lemon
  • Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Seasoning Blend
  • Pepper
  • Radishes
  • Fresh Dill
  • Olive Oil

Directions:

– Carefully slice open avocado and mash contents into a bowl
– Add a small amount of lemon juice to keep the avocado from browning
– Add pepper
– Slice very thin slices of radish
– In a separate bowl, allow the radish slices to soak in a small amount of lemon juice and olive oil
– Spread the smashed avocado on the toast… and sprinkle the Chile Lime Seasoning generously
– Add a just a few of the soaked radish slices
– Garnish with a few small bits of dill on top
– Enjoy!

