Comments
– Carefully slice open avocado and mash contents into a bowl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield makes his recipe for Avocado Toast in the PTL Kitchen!
David’s Avocado Toast
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of Rye Toast (or Sourdough or Wheat)
- 1 Avocado
- 1 Lemon
- Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Seasoning Blend
- Pepper
- Radishes
- Fresh Dill
- Olive Oil
Directions:
– Carefully slice open avocado and mash contents into a bowl
– Add a small amount of lemon juice to keep the avocado from browning
– Add pepper
– Slice very thin slices of radish
– In a separate bowl, allow the radish slices to soak in a small amount of lemon juice and olive oil
– Spread the smashed avocado on the toast… and sprinkle the Chile Lime Seasoning generously
– Add a just a few of the soaked radish slices
– Garnish with a few small bits of dill on top
– Enjoy!
You must log in to post a comment.