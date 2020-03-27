Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours makes her specialty dips in the PTL Kitchen!
GUACAMOLE:
- ½ an onion, or more if you want (red or yellow)
- Fresh chopped cilantro (doesn’t have to be fresh)
- Generous amount of salt
- 1 ½ limes per 3 avocado (you can add more if you want but be careful not to make it runny)
MASH & SERVE COLD!
You can add diced tomato if you want!
TO STORE: Smooth out guac in bowl and add a thin layer of water and wrap. When ready to eat, dump off water and ENJOY!
SPINACH ARTICOKE DIP:
PREHEAT OVEN 400°F
MIX EVERYTHING TOGETHER:
- 1 8oz pack of reduced fat cream cheese softened
- ¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 14oz can of artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- 1 10oz package or bag of frozen chopped spinach, drain liquid
- 1 4oz can green chilies
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- ½ cup fresh parmesan cheese grated
- 1 ¼ cups shredded mozzarella cheese (save some for top)
- ¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp red pepper flakes
- ¼ tsp onion powder
BAKE 20 min, TOP WITH REST OF MOZZ and BAKE 10 more minutes (or until melted)
