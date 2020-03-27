BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,218
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours makes her specialty dips in the PTL Kitchen!

GUACAMOLE:

  • ½ an onion, or more if you want (red or yellow)
  • Fresh chopped cilantro (doesn’t have to be fresh)
  • Generous amount of salt
  • 1 ½ limes per 3 avocado (you can add more if you want but be careful not to make it runny)

MASH & SERVE COLD!
You can add diced tomato if you want!

TO STORE: Smooth out guac in bowl and add a thin layer of water and wrap. When ready to eat, dump off water and ENJOY!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

SPINACH ARTICOKE DIP:

PREHEAT OVEN 400°F

MIX EVERYTHING TOGETHER:

  • 1 8oz pack of reduced fat cream cheese softened
  • ¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1 14oz can of artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  • 1 10oz package or bag of frozen chopped spinach, drain liquid
  • 1 4oz can green chilies
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • ½ cup fresh parmesan cheese grated
  • 1 ¼ cups shredded mozzarella cheese (save some for top)
  • ¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp red pepper flakes
  • ¼ tsp onion powder

BAKE 20 min, TOP WITH REST OF MOZZ and BAKE 10 more minutes (or until melted)

