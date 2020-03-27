PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Kane Community Living Centers residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those two residents are now in isolation at the Kane facility in Glen Hazel, a news release announced Friday.
On Wednesday, Kane announced a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to officials, the staffer worked at the Glen Hazel facility, but has not been to work since last Thursday.
A press release says the two residents were tested because of unexplained fevers. The Allegheny County Health Department advised Kane to test patients whose rooms are near the infected residents.
There will also be additional screening of staff members. At each shift change, residents’ temperatures will be taken.
The county says since March 13, all visitation has been restricted, except for some circumstances like end of life. All group activities there have also been canceled.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.