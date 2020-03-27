ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (AP) — A 13-year-old child died and two other people were injured in a West Virginia house fire, authorities said.
Flames had already engulfed the Preston County home and the roof had partially collapsed when firefighters arrived Thursday, news outlets reported.
Four people escaped the home by jumping from a second-story window, but one juvenile died, Albright Fire Chief Owen Evans told The Dominion Post. Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday the person who died was 13 years old. Investigators ruled the fire was accidental and started in a first-floor room with an overloaded electrical cord, the agency said in a news release. The house had no smoke alarms.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.