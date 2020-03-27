PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s Kristine Sorensen reporting from home on the last day of the second week of this new world we’re living in — social distancing, isolation, quarantine.

It can be scary and frustrating and strangely foreign… like when I see a line outside the grocery store limiting the number of customers… or shelves with no meat or eggs.

Yet there’s a dichotomy going on — people are coming together more than ever before. We’re “Alone Together”.

Neighbors are finding ways to connect, even while isolated. Neighborhoods all around our region are using their doors and front yards to bring people outside and make them smile.

Teddy bears are showing up in windows. One neighborhood in Weirton, West Virginia started a Teddy Bear Hunt with bears all dressed up and waving to passersby.

In Mt. Lebanon, there are bears on porches and climbing trees, making people smile as they walk or drive by.

In Avonworth Heights, the community created “Chalk Your Walk” where people turn their driveways into artwork.

And the local band Cello Fury organized its cello students to perform outside for neighbors and the online community.

Here in our house, my daughter, Chloe, celebrated her 13th birthday this week, and we connected with her aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins who are all over the country using Zoom video conferencing — something we wouldn’t have done had it been any other time.

I’m hoping you are finding ways to be Alone Together.