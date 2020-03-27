BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Butler Co. Republican congressman made the announcement Friday on Twitter.
“Today I received word that I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild, and I will continue serving Pennsylvania’s 16th District from home until I fully recover,” Kelly posted.
Today I received word that I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild, and I will continue serving Pennsylvania's 16th District from home until I fully recover.
Read my full statement here: ⬇️https://t.co/63g1zGHK9L
— Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) March 27, 2020
Kelly said he took a drive-thru test at Butler Memorial Hospital earlier this week after experiencing flu-like symptoms.
He also did not travel to Washington D.C. to vote on the coronavirus relief package.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.