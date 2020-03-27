BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,218
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Butler Co. Republican congressman made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

“Today I received word that I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild, and I will continue serving Pennsylvania’s 16th District from home until I fully recover,” Kelly posted.

Kelly said he took a drive-thru test at Butler Memorial Hospital earlier this week after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

He also did not travel to Washington D.C. to vote on the coronavirus relief package.

