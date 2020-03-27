CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say staffers at a nursing home dubbed “ground zero” for West Virginia’s growing coronavirus caseload have been treated as pariahs for their close proximity to the infection cluster.
Twenty-one residents and eight staffers at the Morgantown nursing home have tested positive for the virus. One staffer was told to get back when she tried to use a card to pay for items at a gas station.
When another wearing a nursing home shirt walked into a pharmacy, the store called wanting to know how many other staffers had been there.
Sundale nursing home medical director Carl Shrader called it “heartbreaking” for the employees.
