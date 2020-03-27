



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to mount in our region, attitudes are changing. Casual has turned to concern as everyone waits for this to be over.

COVID-19 is no longer someone else’s problem. The numbers show it’s all around us or as the folks at the health department said yesterday, we all need to now assume everyone else has it, and keep our distance.

“I’m terrified, absolutely terrified that there are not enough precautions being taken,” said Consuella Lewis of Robinson Township.

Waiting with her groceries for a ride, Lewis is just back from an overseas assignment with the state department.

“I take this pandemic very seriously,” she said. “I feel like we have to work as a community in protecting each other and making sure everybody is safe.”

Mask are a more common sight than just a week ago. They are a comfort where elsewhere there is little.

“I can’t believe it, I’m not at ease at all, even when I’m home, I think ‘I gotta wipe this, wipe that. do this,” said Joanne Teatiano from Imperial.

At the playground in Settlers Ridge, adults were keeping their distance as their children played.

“I clean all of my surfaces everyday with Lysol. When we get in from being out — which isn’t very often — we wash our hands and make sure our hands are all clean. We don’t leave very often,” said Jessica Perry from Wexford.

Kevin Campbell from North Fayette says as the numbers have risen. so have his efforts.

“My poor hands,” he said. “I’ve been washing them religiously four to six times a day and keeping the house wiped down. If i go into the truck, wipe the truck down. Trying to keep every surface that I touch wiped down.”

“I try not to listen to the news cause it’s a serious matter but it’s a little blown out of proportion,” said Rich Osselborn from Findlay Township.

Summer Richards from Scott Township also believes there’s an element of hype.

“I can’t just put my life on hold and not do everyday things. I still have a family to take care of and prescriptions to pick up. I mean, what can you do?”

Even those who believe concern for COVID-19 is overblown or hyped concede they are serious about taking the same precautions as everyone else.

