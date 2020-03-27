Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – PennDOT, along with the Department of Homeland Security, has postponed the enforcement date for REAL ID from October 1, 2020, to October 1, 2021.
While REAL ID is not required in Pennsylvania, it will be an acceptable form of federal ID to fly on a plane. It can be used in place of a passport, passport card, or military ID.
“We are very pleased that the Department of Homeland Security has listened to our concerns, as well as the concerns from our fellow states regarding the need for a postponement on REAL ID enforcement in the midst of this national emergency,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Yassmin Gramian.
More information regarding document requirements can be found on PennDOT’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.