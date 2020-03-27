PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ringo Starr has rescheduled his tour stop in Pittsburgh due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Star’s spring 2020 All Starr Band tour is now coming to PPG Paints on June 18, 2021, announced Friday.

The show was originally scheduled for June 20.

The All Starr Band features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart.

“This is very difficult for me,” said Ringo in a release, “in 30 years I think I’ve only missed 2 or 3 gigs never mind a whole tour. But this is how things are for all of us now, I have to stay in just like you have to stay in, and we all know it’s the peace and loving thing we do for each other. So we have moved the Spring tour to 2021. My fans know I love them, and I love to play for them and I can’t wait to see you all as soon as possible. In the meantime stay safe. Peace and Love to you all.”