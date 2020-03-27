



VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) – An employee at an Allegheny County Sheetz has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sheetz on Hulton Road is closed for cleaning Friday after a Verona employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, our media partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report. The gas pumps are also being cleaned and sanitized.

“We are working with employees who may have had close contact with this employee,” manager Nick Ruffner said in a statement to the Post-Gazette.

“We are also following guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. … This location will open shortly but not until we have ensured that all steps have been taken to protect our community. Your safety is our top priority and that will continue to be our first thought as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

The store will be back open sometime Friday, company spokeswoman Jennifer Donahoe told the P-G.

As of Friday morning, there were 158 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County.

