



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order is going to be extended to Westmoreland County, county officials say.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports county officials confirm that Friday afternoon, a stay-at-home order will be issued for Westmoreland County.

County officials confirm Gov. Wolf will issue a stay at home order for WESTMORELAND COUNTY later today. KDKA has also learned starting April 3rd WESTMORELAND COUNTY will furlough nearly 500 county employees in the wake of the Carona Virus Pandemic. Full details tonight on KDKA — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) March 27, 2020

And, starting April 3, nearly 500 county employees will be furloughed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Friday’s numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health haven’t come in yet, but as of Thursday, there were 24 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

A two-week stay-at-home order is already in effect in Allegheny County.

On Monday, Wolf announced the order for the hardest-hit counties — originally issuing it for Allegheny and a handful of eastern counties.

He says residents must stay in their homes, unless a life is in danger.

