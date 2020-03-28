PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn Hills Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Evaline Street late Friday night for reports of shots fired and a male who was shot.

Officers found a 42-year-old male on Evaline Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left leg.

Police say that paramedics responded to the scene and the victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives responded to the scene and started an investigation.

Detectives learned that the victim and his red Chevrolet Malibu were struck by gunfire while traveling on Bon Air Drive just before Frankstown Road.

Police say that evidence at the scene suggested that the victim lost control of his vehicle after being shot.

The vehicle left the roadway on Frankstown Road causing damage to an abandoned property there before continuing through a wooded area and coming to rest on an Evaline Street property.

Detectives are investigating the shooting incident to determine a motive and identify suspects.