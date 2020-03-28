



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik has announced changes for how Holy Week services will take place amid the growing Coronavirus outbreak.

“Although we will observe Holy Week in a different way, the heart of the sacred week remains intact. Jesus is bringing people together in new ways to honor the great sacrifice of Jesus in His Passion and Death,” Bishop Zubik said in a press release.

Bishop Zubik will live stream Masses and Prayer Services that people will be able to watch through the diocesan website.

A list of parishes with live stream schedules will also be shared online.

Churches will not be open during scheduled Masses/liturgies but may remain open at other times for individuals who wish to make a short visit.

People should contact their parishes to confirm times.

On Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, Bishop Zubik will celebrate a Mass that will be live streamed at 10 a.m.

On Holy Thursday, April 9, 202M, Bishop Zubik will celebrate the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, live streamed at 7:00 p.m.

The Washing of the Feet, which is optional, will be omitted from observances this year.

On Good Friday, April 10, 2020, Bishop Zubik will celebrate Friday of the Passion of the Lord, live streamed at 3:00 p.m.

On Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020, The traditional ecumenical blessing over the City of Pittsburgh is postponed and will be rescheduled once the restrictions are lifted.

There will be no blessing of Easter baskets.

Bishop Zubik will celebrate the Easter Vigil, live streamed at 8:30 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Bishop Zubik will celebrate Holy Mass, live streamed at 10:00 a.m.

The annual Blessing of Families at St. Paul Cathedral is cancelled.