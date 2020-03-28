



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Within the last week, the number of positive Coronavirus cases in Allegheny County has risen from less than 50 to more than 150.

25 people have been hospitalized.

We are expected to get new numbers from the county and the state later today.

On Friday, Pennsylvania reported an increase of 531 cases from Thursday to Friday.

The total is now 2218, so about a 25 percent increase from overnight.

Health experts say some of the increase is more people are now being tested.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine pointed to population density playing a role and causing situations like we’ve seen in other parts of the country.

“There so many different issues which can contribute to where we might see a hotspot so to speak. The age and air quality is important as well the population density of areas where people live really really close to each other,” said Dr. Levine

Health experts are saying with the proactive measures by local and state leaders, our area should not become an epicenter, as long as we listen to CDC guidelines and ‘stay at home’ orders.

A professor at Carlow university predicts the stay at home order could last until may.

“People are sick for a week before they realize that they’re sick, and they’re transmitting it to other people before they even realize that they have the virus.

I think that it’s going to prolong this because of that exposure time,” said Dr. Anthony Good, Assistant Professor of Nursing.

As for when we can expect the outbreak to peak, officials are not too sure on a timeline.

Dr. Levine says hospitals and healthcare facilities are working together to prepare for any surge.

An interactive map tracking Allegheny County cases can be viewed online.

