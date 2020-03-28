HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Department of Corrections announced it will share regular updates about the coronavirus in the state prison system via its website.
At this time, no Pennsylvania state inmate has tested positive.
“I believe that it is vitally important to share some basic information to quell any rumors circulating out in the community,” Sec. John Wetzel said. “As of today, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases among our inmates.”
Wetzel also said the department is following CDC guidelines and is offering health services for the inmates. They are also prepared to test any inmate who meets the testing criteria.
“Every inmate who meets criteria for testing will be tested,” Wetzel said. “Testing capacity is not an issue.”
The department thus far has allowed paroled individuals to have “home plans” and worked to expedite parole releases, among other measures.
