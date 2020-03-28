HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Wolf has lessened barriers in order to introduce more healthcare providers to the workforce and ship more medical supplies, according to a new release from Harrisburg.
Retired doctors, nurses, physician assistants, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and other specialized medical providers will have their licenses reactivated. The state said it has received 119 applications so far.
Out-of-state practitioners and medical students will also be allowed to assist. Out-of-state pharmacies will also be shipping goods to the state, and doctors are encouraged to provide some services via telemedicine.
This comes in light of state legislation that will provide $50 million in funding for medical supplies and centers announced two days ago.
