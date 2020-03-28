Comments
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Governor Wolf is issuing a stay-at-home order today for Beaver, Centre and Washington Counties, according to a new release from Harrisburg.
The order will take effect at 8 p.m. tonight and continue through April 6. A total of 22 counties have been issued stay-at-home orders from the governor.
Beaver County has 22 positive documented coronavirus cases, Centre has 15 cases, Washington County has 23 cases.
