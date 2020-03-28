BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,218
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Governor Wolf is issuing a stay-at-home order today for Beaver, Centre and Washington Counties, according to a new release from Harrisburg.

The order will take effect at 8 p.m. tonight and continue through April 6. A total of 22 counties have been issued stay-at-home orders from the governor.

Beaver County has 22 positive documented coronavirus cases, Centre has 15 cases, Washington County has 23 cases.

State representative Tim O’Neal posted about the stay-at-home order for Washington County on his Facebook page.

Later today, Gov. Tom Wolf will issue at Stay-at-Home Order for Washington County.

What does this mean?

