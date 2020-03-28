



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to Giant Eagle, one of their employees who tested positive for Coronavirus works at multiple stores.

Five of their store locations are impacted, three of them are in the Pittsburgh area.

Giant Eagle says that after learning that multiple employees tested positive, they created a timeline of impacted stores over the last two weeks.

The stores involved include locations in North Huntingdon, New Kensington, Wexford, Altoona, and a GetGo in Brunswick, Ohio.

The company says each place has been sanitized and are open for business.

They are now making changes to their COVID-19 prevention measures.

Store hours will change to allow for more time to restock and sanitize.

Store will close at 9:00 p.m. and then open at 7:00 a.m.

They will still open at 6:00 a.m. for people over the age of 60, as well as those who are disabled or immunocompromised.

They also are adding a response center to their website where customers can see what stores are impacted.

They say it is likely there will be more cases related to store employees in the coming weeks.

Giant Eagle has been taking new steps in the name of safety as the coronavirus spreads across the state. The company is installing plexiglass dividers at checkout and customer service areas at Giant Eagle, Market District, pharmacy, and GetGo locations.

The company is asking customers to refrain from bringing reusable bags in the store and installing floor indicators and signs at checkout lanes that indicate the appropriate social distancing.

Giant Eagle is also giving $10 million in bonus pay to employees continuing to work through the coronavirus outbreak, making sure grocery stores are stocked.

