HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Homestead.
Homestead Police originally responded to a call of a shooting in the 300 block of West 12th Avenue just after 5:00 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a juvenile male shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Allegheny County Police were also requested at the scene and they learned shots were fired from a silver, two-door car with tinted windows.
The boy was struck by a gunshot and fled the scene, which they believe took place on Sylvan Avenue.
According to witnesses, the shooter was described as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a black and gray shirt with white markings.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
