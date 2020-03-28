MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Changes are being made to the trash pickup services in Monessen amid the growing Coronavirus outbreak.

All changes being are being made out of an abundance of caution.

Effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Waste Management is temporarily stopping the following services, which are non-essential during a time of declared emergency.

Bulk Collection, which includes furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, etc.

Yard Waste Collection – grass clippings, brush, tree limbs, etc.

All trash must be bagged and sealed.

It should be placed in containers when possible.

Loose items will not be picked up.

All recyclables must be placed inside recycling bin.

Items left outside of the recycling bin will not be picked up.

These changes will be in place until further notice.

For more information or clarification, residents can contact either Waste Management, or the Mon Valley Refuse Authority, which manages trash collection for the City of Monessen and the Borough of North. Belle Vernon.