HARRISBURG (KDKA) — PennDOT announced it will be extending expiration dates for driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, identification cards, vehicle registrations, disability placards and safety and emissions inspections are all included in the extension. Any of those products that were set to expire March 16 through April 30 will now expire on May 31 of this year. The announcement was released by PennDOT on Friday.
PennDOT closed all of its Driver and Photo License Centers on March 16 for two weeks. PennDOT announced its extensions for vehicle registrations, safety inspections and disability placards on March 16.
