By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It will be a mild start to the day with temperatures in the low 50’s with rain moving in, with heavy pockets of rain in some areas.

This is going to be the trend through tomorrow morning.

It’ll be a mild weekend with high temperatures in the low 70’s.

Most amounts will come to an inch or two, but some areas north of Route 422 could see over 2 inches of rain.

This will lead to some flooding and even maybe a landslide.

Gusty winds are possible with isolated storms today and tomorrow morning.

By Sunday afternoon, conditions will improve and dry out with even a little sunshine!

