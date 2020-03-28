



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It will be a mild start to the day with temperatures in the low 50’s with rain moving in, with heavy pockets of rain in some areas.

Our camera caught a glimpse of lightning in downtown Pittsburgh! 🌩 @KDKA Tune in now for the latest! pic.twitter.com/Zjd5oFSINZ — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) March 28, 2020

This is going to be the trend through tomorrow morning.

It’ll be a mild weekend with high temperatures in the low 70’s.

Most amounts will come to an inch or two, but some areas north of Route 422 could see over 2 inches of rain.

This will lead to some flooding and even maybe a landslide.

Gusty winds are possible with isolated storms today and tomorrow morning.

By Sunday afternoon, conditions will improve and dry out with even a little sunshine!

