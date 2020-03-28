



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today and tomorrow morning Pittsburgh is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for our severe weather outlook.

This means that isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon through Sunday morning with lightning and thunder. Storms will be very brief and localized with damaging wind gusts possibly up to 40-50 miles per hour, which could lead to power outages. Hail also can’t be ruled out.

By Sunday afternoon, areas could pick up 1-2 inches of rainfall, and that could lead to flash flooding and even a landslide.

Most of the higher amounts of rainfall with the thunderstorms will be north of Pittsburgh. There is a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River that goes through Tuesday night where it is expected to crest close to 20 feet by Sunday evening, leaving the North Shore Riverwalk with nearly a foot of water in the lower areas.

After the storms are done tomorrow afternoon, we will see some sunshine with high temperatures still holding on the 70s before seasonable temperatures arrive for the start of the week.

