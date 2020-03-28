ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The coronavirus outbreak has people across Pennsylvania staying at home and cooking more often.
This can cause a strain on small businesses and local restaurants.
However, the Ross Township Board of Commissioners is encouraging residents to take a night off and support local restaurants.
The #RossTownshipTakeOutChallenge took hold on the township’s Facebook page, with its board of commissioners sharing photos of their food from establishments around town.
“Support your community by giving the family a break from your cooking, and order out! So many of our local businesses are remaining open to help feed all of us and try to survive in these uncertain times,” the post said.
You can find a complete list of restaurants open for takeout and delivery right here on KDKA’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.