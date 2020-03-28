Comments
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County has three residents that have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, three residents have been confirmed and there are 20 other residents “suspected” of being infected.
“We’re taking appropriate measures to care for everyone affected,” Dr. Dave Thimons, the medical director of Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center told the Post-Gazette.
Two of those residents are being cared for at the nursing home while the other is currently at an area hospital.
The nursing home also has 15 tests pending.
