LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — 97-year-old Lucy Pollock has lived through the Great Depression, World War II and a cancer diagnosis–so she’s not letting the coronavirus outbreak get her down.
Pollock of Unity Township has started doing baking tutorials via her daughter’s Facebook page. Pollock’s daughter, Mary Ellen Raneri, says it all started last week with her mother baking bread. Several people watched and baked along with Pollock.
Today, she is showing people how to make nutrolls. She has held onto the recipes since the 1920s, according to her daughter.
Watch Lucy Pollock bake nutrolls live!
Posted by Mary Ellen Raneri on Sunday, March 29, 2020
