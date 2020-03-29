BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,751
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 265 coronavirus cases.

This means there are 46 new cases since yesterday. 35 total patients have been hospitalized, and two people have died.

Allegheny County has the fourth largest amount of cases in the state by county numbers. Philadelphia County leads with 865 cases.

 

