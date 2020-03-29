BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 3,394
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Uplifting Story


ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — Friends, family and neighbors hopped behind the wheel for a “Drive By” 90th birthday celebration.

Issac Schrecengost, 90, was surprised when the community rallied to plan this big surprise for his birthday.

He sat outside in the front yard with his wife of 68 years, Norma, as countless cars and even fire trucks drove by.

(Photo Credit: Kristin Brink)

The coronavirus canceled the Korean War veteran’s big party, but that didn’t stop him and his loved ones from celebrating.

(Photo Credit: Kristen Brink)

(Photo Credit: Kristin Brink)

Everyone offered a honk, a wave and special birthday signs.

(Photo Credit: Kristin Brink)

He’s looking forward to once again spending time — up close — with his four children, ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

