MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — The City of Monessen is encouraging the usage of the ‘Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservation Act’ in an effort to begin to tackle blight.

Mayor Matt Shorraw announced the news on Saturday via a press release.

The encouragement to use PA ACT 135 OF 2008 is being done to promote property reinvestment to attract new residents.

The act allows a third party to take possession of a property, so they can they make repairs and return the property to productive use.

The conservator who takes possession of the property is court appointed.

It allows a property to be salvaged when the owner is not able or willing to step forward to make the necessary repairs.

People who are interested in pursuing this process, and are willing and able to repair and maintain the property that is being sought are encouraged to read the law in full on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s website.

A copy of the law will also be available at Monessen City Hall.