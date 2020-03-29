HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Wolf requested a major disaster declaration from President Trump today, according to a new release from Harrisburg.
The declaration would allow FEMA to provide additional resources to the state to help counties, localities and individual Pennsylvanians hurting financially and medically during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” said Governor Wolf.
“I am calling on the President and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”
Pennsylvania is currently under the nationwide emergency declaration made back on Jan. 20. That declaration has reimbursed some of the state’s emergency efforts.
A major disaster declaration will provide similar protective measures. According to his office, Governor Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on March 6, which is one of the steps to gain a major disaster declaration.
It is not known when President Trump will respond to the request.
You must log in to post a comment.