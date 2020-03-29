GIBSONIA (KDKA) — As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow in our area, so do the stories of the people helping others.

A small business in the North Hills that makes equipment for people with special needs is now making masks for people who need them during the pandemic.

Rose Morris’ business revolves around helping other people. She runs Abram’s Nation, which makes specialized equipment for people with special needs.

Last week, a client asked her where to find a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Morris did one better and started making them at her business.

“It looked funny, and I sent her husband a picture and said I think I can do this. I can do something for you,” Morris said with a laugh at her business on a Sunday.

Since last Friday, she and her staff have made hundreds and donated them to special needs and senior facilities.

According to Morris, they can be washed and reused.

“Last weekend, we worked 10 hours up here, but it didn’t feel like work when you’re just playing or trying to perfect what you’re doing,” she said while showing KDKA how they are made.

This is while Morris’s company still makes their normal products.

They use the extra medical-grade fabric for the masks, have volunteers get them started, and Morris along with her staff use their downtime or time away from work to assemble them.

“One of my other staff she came up and volunteered her time over the last couple weekends so that’s kind of how we’re juggling it,” Morris said.

During these challenging times, Morris said if we can all just do our little bit and come together, we will make it through.

“See where the good is happening and if you don’t see it, start doing good,” she said to KDKA.

She has also gotten requests from private individuals for the masks. All she asks of them is to make a donation to cover the shipping and cost of supplies if they can.