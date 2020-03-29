PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – At the Waterworks Shopping Center on Sunday, many were seen donning their personal protective gear like face masks and rubber gloves.

Some even gripping the shopping cart handles with crumbles sales ads.

However, some shoppers are getting frustrated over where the gloves are going when people pull them off.

KDKA spotted an unprecedented amount of rubber gloves on the ground in the parking lot, wedged between parking spaces and blowing across the lot like tumbleweeds.

“People are rude. They’re rude,” said Rebecca Leggens, who was running errands for her aunt.

Shoppers like Leggens wish people would just toss them in the trash.

“People can’t take them off and then put them in the garbage bag in their car and dispose of them,” said Leggens.

E.J. Ferris who shops with gloves himself said he stores his used gloves in his car and disposes of them when he gets home.

“It’s terrible. If they touch something in the market or anything and then they leave them here and that stuff could be floating around in the atmosphere,” said Ferris.

KDKA reached out to JJ Gumberg Co., which owns the Waterworks Shopping Center, to see how they’re tackling this seemingly new and unusual littering problem.

They were not immediately available for comment.