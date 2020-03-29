PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Greater Hill District saw some goodwill on Sunday.
Volunteers from the Hill Community Development Corporation gave away free meat outside their headquarters on the 2000 block of Centre Avenue.
They handed out whole cut chickens to anyone who passed by. There was enough to feed roughly 40 families, volunteers said.
“Sherry Williams went to Giant Eagle this morning and told us there was chicken there we looked at the price and we were like hey let’s stock up and give it away,” said Richard Taylor, Volunteer, Hill CDC.
Volunteers told KDKA, the giveaway was a spur of the moment decision.
“We’re trying our best to use our own resources and our own abilities to bridge the gap for the people in the community,” said Sherry Williams, Volunteer, Hill CDC.
The Hill CDC said they would do another giveaway if there was community need.
