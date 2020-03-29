



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ann Emge was unable to attend her son’s wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, that didn’t stop her from making sure she could show off her “Mother of the Groom” dress.

Emge, an employee at Pittsburgh International Airport, wanted travelers to see the dress in all its glory.

Her son Matt and his bride Sarah were married in Ohio in what she called a “pop-up” wedding on her Facebook. The couple was married at their home in Lake Tomahawk and there were very few in attendance, in an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Not only was the mother of the groom unable to attend, but the best man was also not in attendance, so they spoke via FaceTime.

However, Ann wasn’t just limited to showing off the dress at work.

The grocery store, the gas station, and even doing household tasks such as sweeping.

Those that attended the wedding made sure to stay in the spirit of the moment and according to Ann, one of the wedding gifts was toilet paper.

“We are beyond blessed with all the love and support that has been shown to our family in these last weeks,” Ann said on Facebook. “Matt and Sarah’s wedding ceremony certainly was not what they planned, and they missed having all their loved ones there. But they have been extended such kindness and grace, a true treasure to behold.”