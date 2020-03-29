Comments
ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — Friends, family and neighbors hopped behind the wheel for a “Drive By” 90th birthday celebration.
Issac Schrecengost, 90, was surprised when the community rallied to plan this big surprise for his birthday.
He sat outside in the front yard with his wife of 68 years, Norma, as countless cars and even fire trucks drove by.
The coronavirus canceled the Korean War veteran’s big party, but that didn’t stop him and his loved ones from celebrating.
Everyone offered a honk, a wave and special birthday signs.
He’s looking forward to once again spending time — up close — with his four children, ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
