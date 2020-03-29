Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a 78-year-old missing woman.
Erekaty Skrekis was last seen wearing a shiny silver coat, gray pants and brown shoes in East Carnegie at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
SVU detectives seek the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Erekaty Skrekis, 78, walks slowly and was last seen wearing a shiny silver coat, gray pants and brown shoes.
Last seen in East Carnegie at 8 p.m. on March 28.
Info? Call 412) 323- 7141. pic.twitter.com/Hn37BmE306
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 29, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.