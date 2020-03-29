BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 3,394
Filed Under:East Carnegie, Missing Woman


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a 78-year-old missing woman.

Erekaty Skrekis was last seen wearing a shiny silver coat, gray pants and brown shoes in East Carnegie at 8 p.m. Saturday.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police Twitter)

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

