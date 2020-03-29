



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a wild weather day yesterday around the area.

There is still an Areal Flood Warning in effect for all of Washington County along with parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Fayette County as well.

Just a sliver of the northern edge of Greene County is included.

Several roads are closed in advised areas.

The warning goes through 8:45 a.m.

A low level (marginal) severe weather threat will remain in place today, but nothing like what we saw yesterday.

There was a record high in Morgantown yesterday where they hit 84 degrees.

There was record rain in Wheeling where they hit an inch of rain.

More than 20 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued along with at least one tornado warning.

The Mon Wharf will be flooded to start the week.

The Ohio river is expected to rise to near 20 feet over the next 48 hours.

Lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk could be up to a foot below water.

Pittsburgh hit 72 degrees yesterday for a high, and saw 0.81” of rain.

The best chance for rain today will be this morning through around 1:00 p.mm .

There is still a small chance for storms, but overall most of the day will be dry.

This afternoon will see a couple of hours with sunny skies and windy conditions.

As we head into the overnight hours, the cold front swings through.

This means Monday’s high temperatures will be hit around midnight.

High temperatures will be near 64 degrees.

Monday afternoon temperatures will be in the 40’s.

The rest of the work week will also see highs near 50 degrees and lows in the 30’s.

