PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg late this morning in the Hill District.
Pittsburgh Police from Zone 2 said they responded to the scene around 11:20 a.m. The victim was found outside on the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue. He had one gunshot wound in his left leg. Officers applied a tourniquet, and medics transported the victim to an area hospital. The man is in stable condition.
Police continue their investigation.
