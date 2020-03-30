Comments
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County has twenty residents that have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the Times Online, twenty residents of the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.
Six of the residents have been hospitalized.
Dr. Dave Thimons, medical director at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center told the Beaver County Times that 14 patients remain in quarantine at the facility.
You must log in to post a comment.