BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County has twenty residents that have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Times Online, twenty residents of the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Six of the residents have been hospitalized.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Dr. Dave Thimons, medical director at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center told the Beaver County Times that 14 patients remain in quarantine at the facility.

