



SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) – Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County has nearly 20 residents that have tested positive for coronavirus. Two of them passed away overnight, KDKA’s Nicole Ford learned.

Dr. Dave Thimons says they started seeing cases late Thursday night and the numbers have only grown. So far, 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

BREAKING: Dr. Dave Thimons tells me that two people who tested positive at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County died overnight. They’ve had 19 people test positive for COVID-19, 11 more pending. All from the dementia unit. More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Xx8a2DalJg — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) March 30, 2020

They created an isolation unit where 25 people are right now. Thirteen people there tested positive, one is being re-tested and 11 are still waiting on results.

Four others who tested positive are at Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital.

The doctor says everyone was from the dementia unit at their facility and they have not seen signs of the virus on any other floor.

KDKA talked to one woman who pulled her mother out of the facility this morning. She says she was worried about her mother’s care and believes there are already not enough staff members.

“It is a constant worry, you know. ‘How are they doing, are they being cared for properly, is everybody washing their hands?'” she said. “For the family members that have folks there, the questions I would ask is ‘tell me what your protocol is, how are you keeping my loved one safe?'”

The doctor tells us for now they are staffed, but moving forward that is their concern.

The Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center is asking for donations. They’re asking for gloves, hand sanitizer, gowns and masks as well as nurses and aides willing to help.

The address for donations is:

Personal Care Medical Associates

422 Oliver Road

Sewickley, PA 15143