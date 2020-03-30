BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – An employee at a personal care home in Butler County has tested positive for COVID-19.
Concordia at the Orchard in Butler says a part-time employee who isn’t a direct caregiver is currently isolated at home after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
The employee worked last Tuesday and was asymptomatic at the time, a news release says.
“We have investigated the employee’s footprint at the facility to determine who he/she came in contact with, and have notified our residents, their families and other Concordia at the Orchard employees,” Concordia says.
“We will be following CDC guidelines regarding when the infected staff person will be allowed to return to work.”
As of Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says Butler County has 49 COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths. The county is currently under a stay-at-home-order.
