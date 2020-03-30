HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The state Department of Agriculture has gotten federal approval to operate a Disaster Household Distribution program due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to state officials, the program will operate under The Emergency Food Assistance Program and give food banks around the state increased flexibility to serve residents impacted by the outbreak.
It will also help enhance public health and safety for food bank workers, volunteers and recipients.
The disaster distribution program will also temporarily waive the need for people to fill out income eligibility paperwork.
Feeding Pennsylvania Executive Director Jane Clements-Smith said: “On behalf of the charitable food network, I’d like to express our sincere gratitude to Governor Wolf and our entire congressional delegation for their support through sign-on letters, personal letters, and phone calls to the USDA. It’s not often that everyone agrees on an issue, and yet, we had 100 percent support from every lawmaker, and I think that speaks volumes.”
The Emergency Food Assistance Program helps low-income residents across the country with free emergency food assistance.
