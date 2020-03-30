



DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has the capacity to serve 1,500 cars with food today.

With that amount of traffic, they will have police directing traffic and placing road restrictions.

Getting through Duquesne will be a bit tricky today.

Duquesne Police say the restrictions will start at 10:00 a.m. and go until 5:00 p.m.

The food will be given out from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m.

If you’re coming to the food bank, here’s what you need to know:

You will have to enter at the South Linden Street entrance to RIDC Park. This is opposite of Center Street along State Route 837.

NO traffic will be allowed to enter RIDC Park at Grant Avenue except for employees and customers of the other businesses.

There will be two lanes of traffic for the food bank on South Linden Street.

Port-a-potties will be in place every three-tenths of a mile for people in line.

Police officers will be directing traffic along state route 837 near Center Street and Grant Avenue.

You will need to be patient.

The last two food bank giveaways drew massive crowds and caused major delays on Route 837.

When they had one at Kennywood last week, it drew over 800 cars and backed up for miles.

Only cars will be served at the food giveaway, so there can be a better flow of traffic.